Comment number 85. Posted by Dbmaddisonon 1 Sept 2018 21:10
@77 Since Laver in 1968, no male player in the Open Era has won the calendar year Grand Slam. That's why Laver is still the male GOAT, not Fed or Rafa.
On the other hand, Rafa is the only male tennis player EVER to have won 3 consecutive Slams on 3 different surfaces in one calendar year (i.e., 2010).
Comment number 84. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 1 Sept 2018 20:46
@83 - Kyrgios has all the technical and physical attributes to be at the very top in tennis, but he severely lacks in discipline and mental strength. He needs a coach to pull him together. In some ways he's similar to very young Federer, though he was always motivated to win, just lacked discipline and was a bit lazy early in his career. He'd be an ideal coach for Kyrgios.
Comment number 83. Posted by armchair59on 1 Sept 2018 20:25
I so hope Kyrgios gets it together soon. When he is playing well his style of tennis is so good to watch
Comment number 82. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 1 Sept 2018 18:50
@81 - Winning the French Open, losing Wimbledon and winning US Open in 1999, then winning the Australian Open in 2000, is NOT a CYGS. He won a career gran slam when he won the French Open. In 1999 he was knocked out of the Australian Open in the 4th round.
Comment number 81. Posted by Irving Washingtonon 1 Sept 2018 18:36
@79 - I’m afraid he did win each and has a calander golden slam.
Comment number 80. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 1 Sept 2018 18:26
@78 - It's possibly a reason why Andy went to Spain to train, due to the bad experience Jamie had with the LTA, though I'm just surmising that. I don't think there is any academy where S&V is coached now, none of the younger players have much finesse at the net, apart from doubles players where you have to learn those skills. The courts are far too slow for that style too now.
Comment number 79. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 1 Sept 2018 18:16
@77 - Agassi never did the calender year grand slam, he appeared in 4 consecutive finals but not in the same year. Only Don Budge and Rod Laver have won a CYGS in men's singles.
Comment number 78. Posted by armchair59on 1 Sept 2018 18:15
Thanks for information @76. Did not know that. However I imagine from his skill set that he would have wanted to serve and volley - and sadly there is nowhere in the world where these sort of skills can really dominate anymore. Look at the older Zverev for example.
Comment number 77. Posted by Irving Washingtonon 1 Sept 2018 18:09
Nadal - wins 2018 USO, 2019 AO, FO, W, Olympic Gold and USO to pip Roger ‘The GOAT’ Federer in the all time grand slam standings 👌- competing also the first calendar year grand slam since Agassi!!
Comment number 76. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 1 Sept 2018 18:02
@72 - The step from junior to senior pro tour tennis is huge. Jamie was ranked #2 in the world at 13. Through the LTA he was supposed to attend a school with national coaches, but because he was youngest he was sent to a feeder school which was a bad experience for him and he refused to play any tennis for 2 years on returning home. Andy has said that ruined his singles career.
Comment number 75. Posted by middlelaneon 1 Sept 2018 17:14
Nadal's self-belief practically amounts to knowledge - he knows how to win. Guys on their way like Khachanov are not so sure. And as Pospisil said after he was beaten, Nadal's physical and mental strength are of a piece. The tide didn't turn "after the 3rd set tiebreak". When K gave back a break at 4-3 in the 2nd, broke again for 5-4 and was then unable to serve out the set, it was already over.
Comment number 74. Posted by tollpuddleon 1 Sept 2018 16:26
4 Grandslams
Comment number 73. Posted by tollpuddleon 1 Sept 2018 16:23
Something about the 3 Grandslams that should make them available on TV by the old established channels...….I think they lose prestige by not being available to everybody.
Comment number 72. Posted by RedOctoberon 1 Sept 2018 16:13
@63
Jamie Murray decided that he couldn’t hack it on the pro singles tour after just ONE MATCH even though he was highly rated as a junior player?? That sound very strange. Hmm..... there must be more to it than that. Maybe he gave up because his kid brother was so much better than him? Or his mother was putting too much pressure on him?
Thanks for the reply, anyway.
Comment number 71. Posted by armchair59on 1 Sept 2018 14:47
@68. 'Gasquet is in the mental pocket of Jock , Fed , Nadal' No he is just not as good. Also tennis is not just about the mind but also about good technique as well. E.g. Michael Stich appeared to serve very well under pressure. However his serving technique was almost flawless. Sharapova is quite strong mentally but serves double faults under pressure due to her poor technique.
