US Open 2018: Dominic Thiem & Kevin Anderson into round four

Thiem's smashed up racquet made one young fan very happy

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Ninth seed Dominic Thiem reached the US Open fourth round - but not without a spectacular bit of racquet-smashing and an unfortunately timed rain delay.

The Austrian was about to serve for the match when play was suspended, although he returned to court 20 minutes later to complete a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over American Taylor Fritz.

Before that Thiem had taken out his frustration on his racquet - destroying it - while trailing 2-0 in the third.

"I'm very sorry for that," he said.

"A lot of bad things were going through my mind as everyone could see."

Thiem will face South African Kevin Anderson in the last 16 after the Wimbledon finalist was taken to five sets by Canadian 28th seed Denis Shapovalov, eventually winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-4.