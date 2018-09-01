US Open 2018: Britain's Jamie Murray advances in mixed doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis
Jamie Murray won the mixed doubles title at the US Open last year with the now retired Martina Hingis
2018 US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jamie Murray reached the second round of the mixed doubles at the US Open with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Murray, who won the title last year with Martina Hingis, and Mattek-Sands beat Americans Amanda Anisimova and Michael Mmoh 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

The doubles offers the only chance of British success here after early exits in the men's and women's singles.

Murray is also in the men's doubles with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured