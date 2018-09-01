US Open 2018: Madison Keys through to US Open last 16

Madison Keys was a French Open semi-finalist and an Australian Open quarter-finalist this year

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

Last year's US Open finalist Madison Keys recovered from a set down to beat Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 4-6 6-1 6-2 and reach the last 16 in New York.

The American was broken in her first service game of the match en route to losing the first set but broke twice in the second to take it to a decider.

The first five games of the third set went against serve before the American held for 4-2 and closed out the match.

The 14th seed was beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in last year's final.

She will face 29th seed Dominika Cibulkova or Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, the fourth seed, in the next round.

Keys, 23, said: "I was definitely a little bit nervous and she came out playing really well and put pressure on me from the start. I am just happy to be in the next round.

"There were too many unforced errors in the first set but I'm glad I settled down a bit and played much better. I wasn't aggressive enough in the first set and was too passive. The biggest thing was trusting myself."

Elsewhere, Dutch 13th seed Kiki Bertens was knocked out by Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-1).