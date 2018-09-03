This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 148. Posted by Tennis11on 3 Sept 2018 18:22
Or this 'around the net' shot by Djokovic at USO 2014:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB-EBoTiDwk
Comment number 147. Posted by Tennis11on 3 Sept 2018 18:12
The "around the net" shot (and match) was overrated - Kyrgios never showed up as a player but as a spectator, he never gave Fed a run for his money. If you want to see a truly brilliant around the net shot - watch Djokovic make such a shot at an AO against Fed of all players!!. At 4:29:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYPcxI7ARrc&t=279s
Comment number 146. Posted by Mercuryon 3 Sept 2018 15:56
Regardless of who people think is the greatest, no-one creates the 'wow' shots RF does, he is truly unique in his creativity on the court.
Comment number 145. Posted by LivingDeadGrrrlon 3 Sept 2018 14:42
@144 - Did you criticise Nadal for taking a timeout to change his shorts he'd put on the wrong way round? Or his signature line of clothing, as well as many other players with signature lines on their clothing and shoes? You sound like a bitter fanboy, criticising RF for nonsense reasons.
Comment number 144. Posted by ricky53on 3 Sept 2018 12:20
143.
Could you explain your last sentence please.
RF clothing et al was more than just a game face arrogance, it pointed to a deeper degree of implied superiority. He only needed a Burger King crown to top it off!
Funniest moment in the world of Kingdom of King Wodger: wearing his troosers back to front at Wombledeen. Oops, the crown just slipped.
Comment number 143. Posted by JDHon 3 Sept 2018 09:32
@138. ricky53 - I am not sure how you know if he is a "prat" as you call him, do you know him personally or is it his tennis personality that grates with you? Most of the great sports men and women have an arrogance on the field of play, however this is often a mask, something they need to get them through a match. Someone who uses another's mum as an insult however, is a "prat".
Comment number 142. Posted by HolteEnderon 3 Sept 2018 07:19
Have a nice day Faclons.
Hope you kill of those demons soon or I fear for you.
Comment number 141. Posted by Kwittermess and the Bottomless Piton 3 Sept 2018 06:33
140. HolteEnder
"I guess you have issues with those you deem less intelligent than thou."
To be honest I don't care one jot what you think and less about your insecurities. You just stick to jumping to conclusions, abusing the BBC without cause and making ill-informed guesses if that's what makes you feel better.
Comment number 140. Posted by HolteEnderon 3 Sept 2018 00:32
@falcons 87
I guess you have issues with those you deem less intelligent than thou.
Their fumbling angers and pleases at the same time because you can show everyone how clever you are. Good job little buddy. Hope this doesn't exasperate you further.
Comment number 139. Posted by Neither Blue or Redon 2 Sept 2018 22:58
I once did it off the backhand, which is harder and I am a crap tennis player.
Comment number 138. Posted by ricky53on 2 Sept 2018 19:45
Thanks for all of you who have voted me the lowest rated comment. I take that as a compliment.
Oh, and thanks to the moron who mentioned my mum. She’d have chuffed if she hadn’t passed away a while ago. Hope yours is keeping well.
He’s still a prat and I guess you are too.
Comment number 137. Posted by Kwittermess and the Bottomless Piton 2 Sept 2018 18:15
134. Sporty
"But the shot didn't go above the net. It went around the court before landing on the Court."
Which is perfectly legitimate; the rules sate that a good return occurs when …
"... The ball is returned outside the net posts, either above or below the level of the top of the net, even though it touches the net posts, provided that it hits the ground in the correct court …"
Comment number 136. Posted by bryanon 2 Sept 2018 17:59
The shot NEVER went round the post, he hit it diagonally, what's all the FUSS about?
Comment number 135. Posted by Kwittermess and the Bottomless Piton 2 Sept 2018 17:43
134. Sporty
"But the shot didn't go above the net. It went around the court before landing on the Court."
Comment number 134. Posted by Sportyon 2 Sept 2018 16:40
But the shot didn't go above the net. It went around the court before landing on the Court.
Comment number 133. Posted by U16853721on 2 Sept 2018 15:24
For those saying the video is not there, the BBC do link to it in the story. The part where it says ''flick it past' in bold.
Comment number 132. Posted by Kathyon 2 Sept 2018 15:17
@davesfife The second link has shots from Lendl, Mcenroe, Verdasco, Blake as well as Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic.
Comment number 131. Posted by davesfifeon 2 Sept 2018 15:02
@Kathy well that's two links to two of the best players of recent times anymore from anybody else not been number one and for kyr to praise someone it must be something special
