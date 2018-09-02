US Open 2018: Alexander Zverev beaten by Philipp Kohlschreiber

Philipp Kohlschreiber
Philipp Kohlschreiber's last win over a top-five player at a Grand Slam was his French Open win over Novak Djokovic in 2009
2018 US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber produced one of the shocks of this year's US Open men's competition with a 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-1 6-3 win over fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Zverev, 21, made 52 unforced errors against his compatriot and converted only three of 13 break-point chances.

He capitulated in the third set and failed to hold a break in the fourth.

Kohlschreiber, 34, will now play Diego Schwartzman or Kei Nishikori.

The German world number 33, who beat a top-five player in a major for only the second time, said: "It's an awesome feeling, the crowd was amazing.

"I think it was a really entertaining match. I'm very pleased with my performance.

"I returned very well. The short slice worked - he wasn't moving too well to the net. Lucky me today."

Elsewhere, Australian John Millman, 29, will play five-time Roger Federer after reaching a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time with a 6-4 4-6 6-1 6-3 win over Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Millman, who has trained with Federer in Switzerland, said: "I've got a lot of respect for Roger. I've got a lot of respect for his team.

"He's got an aura about him. Definitely a player I've looked up to throughout my career."

Portugal's Joao Sousa surprised Lucas Pouille, the French 17th seed, with a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) win. The world number 68 will face either Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or French 26th seed Richard Gasquet in round four.

