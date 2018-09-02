US Open 2018: Dominic Thiem reaches quarter-finals for first time

Dominic Thiem was runner-up at the French Open this year

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Ninth seed Dominic Thiem reached the US Open quarter-finals by beating 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-2) at Flushing Meadows.

The Austrian broke late in the first set and twice in the second before winning the third in a tie-break.

It is the first time Thiem has reached the last eight in New York, and he will face the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

South African Anderson was also runner-up at Wimbledon earlier this year.

French Open finalist Thiem called the win "one of his best matches ever".

Twelve months ago the 24-year-old had two match points in the fourth round against Juan Martin del Potro but lost in five sets.

"It's a dream coming true," said Thiem. "I was really close last year, but I couldn't close it out."