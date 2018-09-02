US Open 2018: Jamie Murray into mixed doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray won the mixed doubles title here last year with the now retired Martina Hingis

Britain's Jamie Murray and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands ousted eighth seeds Abigail Spears and Juan-Sebastian Cabal to reach the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles at the US Open.

Scot Murray, 32, and his American partner won 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

Murray won the title last year with the now retired Martina Hingis.

He is also still in the men's doubles alongside Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, while fellow Briton Dom Inglot is also in the third round.

Murray and Mattek-Sands will face either fourth seeds Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig or Nadiia Kichenok and Wesley Koolhof for a place in the semi-finals.