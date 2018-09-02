US Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova beats Ashleigh Barty to reach quarter-finals

Karolina Pliskova was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final of the US Open in 2016

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova saved eight break points to beat Ashleigh Barty in straight sets and reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 2016 finalist broke in the opening game of the first set and the third game of the second to win 6-4 6-4.

But she withstood plenty of pressure from the Australian 18th seed.

Pliskova will next face American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who beat unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

"It was very tough even though the score looks easy," Pliskova said. "I'm very happy to be through."