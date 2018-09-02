US Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova beats Ashleigh Barty to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Karolina Pliskova
Karolina Pliskova was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final of the US Open in 2016
2018 US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova saved eight break points to beat Ashleigh Barty in straight sets and reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 2016 finalist broke in the opening game of the first set and the third game of the second to win 6-4 6-4.

But she withstood plenty of pressure from the Australian 18th seed.

Pliskova will next face American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who beat unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

"It was very tough even though the score looks easy," Pliskova said. "I'm very happy to be through."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured