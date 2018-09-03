Patricio Heras: Argentine player gets five-year ban for match-fixing

Argentine player Patricio Heras has been banned from tennis for five years for match-fixing and other offences.

Heras, the world number 307, was found guilty of "contriving the outcome of a match" at an ATP Challenger event in Barranquilla, Colombia in 2015.

Two years of his ban, which has been backdated to 27 July - the date he was found guilty, are suspended.

The 29-year-old, who reached 269 in the rankings, has also been fined $25,000 (£19,400) by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

Heras was also found guilty of failing to report "a number of corrupt approaches" he received during August and September 2015.

His suspension means he will not be allowed to compete in or attend any sanctioned events organised or recognised by tennis' governing bodies.