US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic targets 12th Flushing Meadows semi-final

Novak Djokovic won the US Open in 2011 and 2015

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Novak Djokovic says he is "really pleased" with his form as he aims to reach the US Open semi-finals for a 12th consecutive time on Wednesday.

The Serbian sixth seed faces Australian world number 55 John Millman, who beat Roger Federer in the last 16.

Marin Cilic faces Kei Nishikori - a rematch of their 2014 final - in the last of the men's quarter-finals.

Madison Keys plays Carla Suarez Navarro, while Naomi Osaka faces Lesia Tsurenko in the women's quarter-finals.

Great Britain's Jamie Murray will play twice on Wednesday, starting with a men's doubles quarter-final at 16:00 BST and then playing a mixed doubles semi-final a few hours later.

Order of play on Arthur Ashe Stadium Day session (17:00 BST): Naomi Osaka (Jpn) [20] v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) Marin Cilic (Cro) [7] v Kei Nishikori (Jpn) [21] Night session (00:00 BST): Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) [30] v Madison Keys (USA) [14] Novak Djokovic (Ser) [6] v John Millman (Aus)

'Injury absence allowed me to reflect'

Djokovic - whose match against Millman will be at about 02:00 BST on Thursday - looks to be back close to his best this year, having suffered physical and personal problems over the previous 18 months.

A persistent elbow injury meant Djokovic missed last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows, having reached at least the semi-finals every year since 2006.

The injury led to surgery for the former world number one earlier this year before he came back to win his 13th Grand Slam title - and his first since the 2015 US Open - by triumphing at Wimbledon in July.

Now he is going for a third Flushing Meadows win which would move him alongside American great Pete Sampras on 14 majors in the all-time list.

Only Switzerland's Federer (20) and Spaniard Rafael Nadal (17) have won more Slams than Sampras and Djokovic.

"Being absent from the tour for six months allowed me to have time for reflection for taking a larger perspective at things and understanding how I want to come back to the tour, how I want to play," he said.

"Things I wanted to always work on but never had time, I had time."

In hot and humid conditions in New York, Djokovic struggled physically in early-round wins over Marton Fucsovics and Tennys Sandgren but has since beaten French 26th seed Richard Gasquet and Portugal's Joao Sousa in straight sets.

"It's not easy to play in these kind of conditions. At the same time, you can't do anything but try to be tough and survive, find a way to win," Djokovic said.

"I felt like in the first couple rounds, I was still struggling a little bit with the level. I wasn't that consistent.

"Then last match against Gasquet, and against Sousa, was pretty good. I'm really pleased with where my game is at at the moment."