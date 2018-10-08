Thai tennis umpires banned for life for match-fixing & betting offences

Three Thai chair umpires have received life bans after being found guilty of match-fixing and betting offences.

Anucha Tongplew, Apisit Promchai and Chitchai Srililai admitted to betting on tennis matches at ITF Futures tournaments held in 2017, at which they were chair umpires.

The trio also manipulated scores inputted into the official scoring system, for betting purposes.

All three have also been banned from attending professional tennis events.

The investigation was carried out by the Tennis Integrity Unit which, tasked by the major governing bodies, looks into corruption in tennis.