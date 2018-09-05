US Open 2018: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reach mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands have reached their first Grand Slam final as a pair

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

Defending champion Jamie Murray reached a third US Open mixed doubles final with a narrow semi-final victory.

The Briton and his American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat American duo Christina McHale and Christian Harrison in a championship tie-break, coming through 6-4 2-6 10-8.

Murray, 32, will now defend the title he won last year with Martina Hingis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murray and Bruno Soares were knocked out of the men's doubles in the quarter-finals.

The 2016 champions and fourth seeds were shocked by unseeded pair Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri, losing 7-5 6-4.

Murray and Mattek-Sands will play Poland's Alicja Rosolska and Croatia's Nikola Mektic in Saturday's mixed final.

"I'm really excited to win - to lose both matches would have been tough," said Murray.

"But the chance to get into a Grand Slam final again was a big motivation for me and I'm really looking forward to the match."