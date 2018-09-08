US Open 2018: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

Murray and Mattek-Sands were competing together for the first time at this tournament

Jamie Murray successfully defended his US Open mixed doubles title by coming from behind to win a tight final.

The Briton and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Poland's Alicja Rosolska and Croat Nikola Mektic on a match tie-break 2-6 6-3 11-9.

The win gives Murray a fourth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and is his sixth overall.

It is Mattek-Sands' eighth Slam title but first since a career-threatening knee injury at Wimbledon in 2017.

The pair were competing together for the first time and were well supported by Mattek-Sands' home crowd.

She was in tears after the winning point and cried again when asked about her comeback from injury in her on-court post-match interview.

Murray then led the crowd in singing happy birthday to his mother Judy who was watching in his support box.

Swiss Martina Hingis, with whom Murray won the New York title in 2017, was also watching alongside the Scot's team.

"I have got a good talent for picking the best partner," Murray said.

"I have had an amazing two weeks. Things went against us and we had to fight hard to get back into the match."

Murray and Mattek-Sands struggled in the first set, twice losing the American's serve, but claimed the only break in the second to level.

The British-American pair trailed 4-1 in the match tie-break before fighting back with Mattek-Sands hitting a brilliant lob to get back on serve.

They failed to convert three match points later in the tie-break before Murray put away a volley on the fourth to win the title.

"I got a little emotional out there," Mattek-Sands said. "Going from not being able to get myself out of bed last year to winning this final.

"I don't care what anyone tells you, you can do anything if you put your mind to it."