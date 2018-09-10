US Open 2018: Britain's Alfie Hewett wins second title in two days

Alfie Hewett has won three Grand Slam titles this year in singles and doubles events

Britain's Alfie Hewett won the US Open men's singles wheelchair title to lift his second Grand Slam trophy in as many days.

Hewett beat Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda 6-3 7-5 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 20-year-old also won the men's doubles event alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid on Saturday.

"I felt like I've been playing my best tennis this week and last week," he said.

It is Hewett's seventh Grand Slam win in total and follows his singles win at the French Open in 2017.

"I'm very excited. I didn't really know what to expect today. Shingo's obviously such a great player," Hewett added.

"There's something here that's really clicking for me and I need to put my finger on it and take it into the other Slams."