US Open 2018: Umpire Carlos Ramos defended by ITF after Serena Williams row

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Serena Williams calls umpire 'liar' and 'thief'

The US Open final umpire whom Serena Williams called "a thief" has been defended by tennis' governing body.

Williams, beaten in straight sets by Naomi Osaka, was docked a game for verbal abuse, having already had a point penalty for smashing her racquet and a code violation for coaching.

She later said it was "sexist" to have been penalised a game.

The International Tennis Federation said Carlos Ramos acted "at all times with professionalism and integrity".

An ITF statement said: "It is understandable that this high-profile and regrettable incident should provoke debate. At the same time, it is important to remember that Mr Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book.

"Mr Ramos' decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules and were reaffirmed by the US Open's decision to fine Ms Williams for the three offences."

More to follow.