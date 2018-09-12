Davis Cup: Live coverage of Great Britain v Uzbekistan on BBC TV & online

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots as Evans beats Istomin in epic Davis Cup match

Great Britain v Uzbekistan - Davis Cup play-off Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 14-16 September Coverage: Live video on the Red Button and online; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Davis Cup action returns to Glasgow this weekend when Great Britain host Uzbekistan and there will be comprehensive coverage on the BBC.

The World Group play-off started on Friday with the opening two singles matches, followed by the doubles on Saturday and final two singles rubbers on Sunday.

BBC viewers will be able to watch all the singles matches live on the Red Button, while action from all three days of the tie will also be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and via connected TVs.

There will also be live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app, including the latest news, analysis, images and social media updates.

Schedule

Friday, 14 September - singles

Dan Evans bts Denis Istomin 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 0-6 6-4 7-5

Jurabek Karimov bts Cameron Norrie 0-6 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 6-2

Match reports and highlights here

Saturday, 15 September - doubles

Jamie Murray & Dom Inglot bt Sanjar Fayziev & Denis Istomin 4-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 6-3

Match report and highlights here

Sunday, 16 September - singles

Cameron Norrie bt Sanjar Fayziev 6-2 6-2 6-0

Dan Evans v Jurabek Karimov - not played

Follow the final day's action here

Match report and highlights here

Who is in GB's team?

Dan Evans returns to the GB team after serving a 12-month ban for cocaine use, while emerging talent Cameron Norrie, who is ranked 70th in the world, is Britain's leading player in the absence of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.

Murray is being rested as he continues his recovery from hip surgery and British number one Edmund misses out with tonsillitis.

The team, captained by Leon Smith, also includes doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot, along with 20-year-old Jay Clarke.

Uzbekistan have called up world number 60 Denis Istomin for their first meeting with Great Britain, but Jurabek Karimov - their next highest ranked player - is only 434th in the world.

What's at stake?

After defeat by Spain in the first round of the World Group in February, the meeting was set to be a relegation play-off with Britain's five-year stay in the competition's top tier at stake.

However, the Davis Cup will change to an 18-team event season finale in 2019, meaning the result of the tie will have no bearing on Britain's qualification, although they need to win to be seeded.

A thrilling atmosphere is still guaranteed at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as the Scottish crowd welcome back the 2015 Davis Cup champions for their first tie at the venue since losing to Argentina in the semi-finals two years ago.

