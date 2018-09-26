Shenzhen Open: Cameron Norrie beats Borna Coric to reach last eight

Cameron Norrie was ranked outside the top 100 at the beginning of 2018

Britain's Cameron Norrie beat world number 18 Borna Coric to reach the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open.

Norrie, ranked 73rd in the world, beat the Croatian third seed 6-4 7-6 (10-8) on the hard court in China.

The British number two hit 14 aces and saved nine of 11 break points before eventually closing out the match at the seventh attempt.

He will face Yoshihito Nishioka next after the Japanese stunned sixth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Shapovalov had two match points in the deciding set but lost 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-5 to the world number 171.

Britain's Andy Murray plays top seed David Goffin in the second round on Thursday.

Wozniacki out in Wuhan

World number two Caroline Wozniacki was beaten 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 by Puerto Rican Monica Puig in the third round of the Wuhan Open.

The Dane saved seven match points but was unable to force a deciding set against Olympic champion Puig, who hit 37 winners in the two-hour-24-minute match.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki has yet to qualify for October's season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, which she won last year.

Several big names fell in the round of 16, with Spanish former world number one Garbine Muguruza losing 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1) to Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who has won five WTA titles this year, was beaten 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber lost 7-5 6-1 to Australian Ashleigh Barty.