Beyonce video, Vanity fair cover, the tutu: Eight times Serena Williams slayed

There are only a handful of sporting stars instantly recognisable from their first name alone: Lebron, Zlatan, Tiger... Serena.

Her 23 Grand Slams make her one of the greatest tennis players ever to have lived - even if her on-court persona has not always been universally admired. But it's her life away from tennis that makes her a modern icon.

Now the multi-talented star has recorded a version of the Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Here are a few more things that have made the world take note of the wonder woman that is Serena Williams.

'Sorry'

When Beyonce released her song 'Sorry' in June 2016, people expected a video featuring pure sass, but what they got was so much more.

Serena Williams dancing like nobody's watching - tick.

Queen B's defiance against her husband's apparent infidelity - tick.

The song features on the album 'Lemonade' - a musical and visual representation of a woman not to be messed with.

Having seen her performances on a tennis court, one can certainly say Serena fits that description to a T.

The video was premiered days before she won her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, a feat she achieved dropping just one set the whole championship.

Williams said she didn't take too much convincing to be a part of it.

"I have known the director since I was like nine years old. I know Beyonce pretty well, so they were like, 'We would love for you to be in this particular song. It's about strength and it's about courage and that's what we see you as.'"

And it is an anthem.

Vanity Fair

Just going to leave this here:

This stunning portrait by world renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz stopped the world in its tracks in August 2017.

Not only was it a beautiful shot of a strong, elegant pregnant woman, but its timing was epic.

Williams had that week been forced to defend herself after seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe claimed she'd struggle if she played on the men's circuit.

Her response was wonderful:

'Lemon'

Yet more evidence of Serena being an absolute Queen.

Four months after having her first child, Serena Williams was back in action on the dance floor - but by dance floor, we mean the runway at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

To coincide with the release of her US Vogue cover in February 2018, Williams filmed a 90-second mini music video of her own to N.E.R.D.'s single 'Lemon' featuring a rapping Rihanna.

Williams struts off a private jet, freestyles like a champ, shows off her signature bullet serve (replacing a tennis ball with a lemon), and lip syncs along with the song.

Serena Williams - making maternity leave look fabulous since 2017...

Wearing trainers down the aisle

The decision to wear comfortable, practical shoes is not a groundbreaking one for a bride - if you are planning on dancing all night, it's a no brainer.

But the shoes Williams chose were the definition of "extra".

'Diamond artist' Meraki Mishell painstakingly added each jewel one at a time with just 24 hours to complete the job.

Safe to say she had no sleep for this very special commission.

The wedding itself was another story.

The guest list included Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the bride had at least three 'costume' changes before an all-white carousel was revealed.

'The Williams Invitational'

Serena may have been the superior player on the tennis court, but the Williams sisters have taken sibling rivalry to a whole new level with 'The Williams Invitational'.

You may not have heard of this very exclusive event, and unfortunately, as the name suggests, we may never be able to witness it first-hand.

It is a private tennis, ping-pong and dodge ball competition between the sisters - but the main event is the dance contest.

"It started really fun," Serena told Vogue magazine, "and then it got serious, and then it got overboard serious, and then it got Broadway."

In the past there have been LED light suits, an aerial hoop routine and teams of dancers flown into Melbourne in order to rehearse during the Australian Open.

They are a low-key family...

Family Instagram accounts

Speaking of family....

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian may be the founder of social media platform Reddit, but it is the former world number one who has become the queen of Instagram.

Her Yorkshire terrier Chip, (full name: Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal), and daughter Olympia each have their own account (12,500 and 494,000 followers respectively), but it's Olympia's toy doll Qai-Qai who is the "must follow".

Qai-Qai first appeared on Serena's stories earlier in 2018, often ending up in compromising situations having been 'neglected' by her 'mother', one-year-old Olympia.

Her adventures entertained followers so much that she graduated to her own account in August.

Since then, she has gained around 32,000 followers (yes, for a doll), appeared with a cast on her arm and leg, and somehow recently acquired crutches.

Hang in there Qai-Qai.

The body suit and the tutu

During tournaments, it's not always her epic performances that attract the headlines - she has recently become notorious for her on-court attire.

Never one to follow the fashion trends - rather to set them - Williams said the black catsuit she wore at the French Open was "fun" and "functional" as it helped with blood circulation, saying it made her feel like a "superhero" and "warrior princess".

However, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said the outfit would no longer be accepted at Roland Garros, adding: "You have to respect the game and the place."

But instead of reverting to standard tennis attire for the US Open, and so as not to be a "repeat offender", she went for a black one-shoulder tutu, said to be designed to reflect her love of ballet.

"It's easy to play in, kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free. The tutu is easy to play in because I practised in it before. That was fun."

The hustle

There are many sides to Serena Williams - tennis legend, mother, fashion designer, activist and business woman.

In August 2009, Williams and her sister Venus became the first black women to hold any amount of ownership in an NFL franchise when they became minority owners of the Miami Dolphins.

She also has recently released a line of 'athleisure' wear in collaboration with fashion brands Off White and Nike.

Earning almost $29m (approx £22.3m) in prize money and endorsements, Williams was the highest paid female athlete in 2016.

She repeated this feat in 2017 when she was the only woman on Forbes' list of the 100 highest paid athletes with $27m (£20.7m) in prize money and endorsements.