Katie Boulter beats Maria Sakkari in Tianjin Open
Britain's Katie Boulter created an upset in the first round of the Tianjin Open in China by beating Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
There were four successive breaks of serve before Boulter, ranked 101 in the world, won a first-set tie-break.
The 22-year-old then went 3-0 up against Greek world number 42 Sakkari before seeing out victory in one hour 47 minutes.
Boulter will face Czech player Barbora Krejcikova in the last 16.