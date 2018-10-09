Katie Boulter beats Maria Sakkari in Tianjin Open

Britain's Katie Boulter is the world number 101

Britain's Katie Boulter created an upset in the first round of the Tianjin Open in China by beating Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

There were four successive breaks of serve before Boulter, ranked 101 in the world, won a first-set tie-break.

The 22-year-old then went 3-0 up against Greek world number 42 Sakkari before seeing out victory in one hour 47 minutes.

Boulter will face Czech player Barbora Krejcikova in the last 16.