Shanghai Masters: Kyle Edmund through to last 16 after straight-set win
British number one Kyle Edmund went through to the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory against Italy's Andreas Seppi.
Edmund, ranked 14th in the world, broke twice in the first set and early in the second to win 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes.
The 23-year-old will next face Chile's world number 48 Nicolas Jarry.
German fourth seed Alexander Zverev is also through after he beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5 6-4.