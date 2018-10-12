Tianjin Open: Katie Boulter beaten by top seed Karolina Pliskova in China

Boulter is currently British number three

Britain's Katie Boulter missed out on the biggest win of her career, losing in three sets to world number six Karolina Pliskova in the Tianjin Open quarter-finals.

Boulter, who has never beaten a player ranked in the world's top 10, led 2-0 in the third set but lost 5-7 6-0 6-3.

Boulter, currently ranked 101 in the world, is still likely to break into the world's top 100 for the first time.

She was appearing in only her second quarter-final at WTA level.