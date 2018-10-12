Shanghai Masters: Kyle Edmund beaten by Alexander Zverev in quarter-finals

Edmund was appearing in his second Masters 1,000 quarter-final

British number one Kyle Edmund was beaten in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals by fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

Germany's Zverev, the world number five, produced an impressive performance to win 6-4 6-4 in one hour 12 minutes in China.

Zverev took control by breaking Edmund's serve in the opening game of the match and earned the only other break midway through the second set.

He hit 12 unforced errors, compared with 25 from world number 14 Edmund.

The win sees Zverev become the fifth player to secure his place at the season-ending ATP Finals in London, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro.

Edmund is currently 12th in the race to qualify for the event at the O2 Arena, which sees the year's best eight players compete for the final ATP title of the year. The Englishman is 1,590 points behind Dominic Thiem in eighth place.

Zverev will play Djokovic or Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals in Shanghai.