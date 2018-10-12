Johanna Konta starts trial with Stan Wawrinka's former coach Dimitri Zavialoff

Johanna Konta has won 23 and lost 22 matches on the WTA Tour this year

British number one Johanna Konta could turn to one of Stan Wawrinka's former coaches as she attempts to return to the top 10 in the world rankings.

BBC Sport understands the 27-year-old will work with Dimitri Zavialoff on a trial basis at this week's Kremlin Cup.

The pair practised together at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton this week, but the relationship appears to be at an early stage.

Konta recently parted company with American Michael Joyce.

That means she is searching for a third new coach in two years.

Konta, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth after her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, has fallen to 45th in the world. She worked with Joyce for less than a year.

Zavialoff, a 43-year-old Frenchman, was three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka's first coach, and worked with him for 17 years.

They started working together when the Swiss was eight, and he had reached the world's top 10 when they went their separate ways in 2010.

Konta shares the same agent as Wawrinka, having decided to switch from Octagon to StarWing Sports - which also manages Britain's top men's player, Kyle Edmund.

Zavialoff has also enjoyed success with another Swiss player, Timea Bacsinszky.

Bacsinszky had taken a break from the sport, and was considering a career in hotel management, when they started working together in 2013.

She has since climbed into the top 10 in the rankings, reached two French Open semi-finals, and the Wimbledon quarter-finals of 2015.

Bacsinszky has recently had a succession of injuries, and the partnership came to an end in May.

Zavialoff is said to be quiet and studious - perhaps similar in personality to Esteban Carril, who in two and a half years helped Konta move from 150 in the world to inside the top 10.

If the trial in Moscow goes well, Konta will have the advantage of being able to prepare for 2019 with a new coach already by her side.