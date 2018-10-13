Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic through to final after beating Alexander Zverev

Djokovic will play Roger Federer or Borna Coric in Sunday's final

Novak Djokovic produced a dominant display to thrash Alexander Zverev to reach the Shanghai Masters final and claim the world number two ranking.

Serbia's Djokovic, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, beat the German world number five 6-2 6-1 in just over an hour.

He will rise one place in the rankings on Monday, overtaking Roger Federer - who he will face in the final if the Swiss beats Borna Coric (13:00 BST).

Djokovic, 31, is on a 17-match winning streak.

That run includes titles at the US Open and Cincinnati Masters. The Wimbledon champion last lost a match in the Rogers Cup third round on 10 August.