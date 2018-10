Kubot and Melo also won the Beijing Open earlier this month

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were beaten in straight sets by Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the Shanghai Masters doubles final.

The British-Brazilian duo, who this week qualified for the ATP Finals in November, lost 6-4 6-2 to the Polish-Brazilian team.

Kubot and Melo went one better than last year when they were beaten finalists.

Murray and Soares have won three titles together this season.