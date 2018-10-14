Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Borna Coric to extend winning run

Novak Djokovic will replace Roger Federer as the world number two on Monday

Novak Djokovic continued his superb form by beating Croatia's Borna Coric in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

The second seed beat 21-year-old Coric 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes to claim his fourth Shanghai title.

Coric, the 13th seed, upset Roger Federer in Saturday's semi-finals to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

Djokovic, 31, now has 18 consecutive wins since losing at the Rogers Cup on 10 August and the Serb will replace Federer as world number two on Monday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set before Coric recovered from 3-0 down in the second set to earn a break point at 3-2.

Coric then saved three championship points to break Djokovic and make it 5-4.

But Djokovic won his 26th straight set to clinch victory and go just 35 points behind Rafael Nadal in the ATP Race for London.

Djokovic's winning run includes victory at the Cincinnati Masters in August, which saw him become the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.