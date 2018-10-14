Juan Martin del Potro: World number four fractured right patella in Shanghai

Juan Martin del Potro received treatment on his knee at the side of the court

World number four Juan Martin del Potro could miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right kneecap in a heavy fall at the Shanghai Masters.

The 30-year-old Argentine retired from his last-16 match against eventual finalist Borna Coric on Thursday after falling during the first set.

Former US Open champion Del Potro, who has his leg in a splint, said: "It's a very difficult moment. I feel very sad.

"It's a hard blow that leaves me without strength."

Del Potro had been expected to play in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London in November.

"It's very difficult for me to think about recovery again, I did not expect this to happen," he said.

Del Potro has been plagued by injuries since winning his only Grand Slam in 2009.

Serb Novak Djokovic defeated Croat Coric 6-3 6-4 in Sunday's final in Shanghai.