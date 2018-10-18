Simona Halep: World number one withdraws from WTA Finals with back injury

Halep struggled with the injury against Dominika Cibulkova at last month's Wuhan Open

World number one Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's WTA Finals because of a lower back injury.

The Romanian sustained the injury - a herniated disc - during a training session before last month's Wuhan Open.

"I'm not ready to compete at this level and I'm still sore," the 27-year-old said. "I didn't practise for the last four weeks."

World number 10 Kiki Bertens takes Halep's place in the event, where $7m (£5.34m) of prize money is available.

Halep added: "It's always difficult to withdraw from a big tournament. Actually, I think it's the first time in my life. So it was a tough decision but it's better for my health."

