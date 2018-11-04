ATP World Tour Finals: Follow live coverage on BBC TV, radio and online

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will seek to end the season in style

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and mobile app; follow radio and live text commentary online.

Follow BBC Sport coverage of the ATP World Tour Finals from 11-18 November at the O2 Arena in London.

The best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams from the men's tour go head to head for the prestigious titles.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer headline the singles field, while Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem have also qualified.

Kei Nishikori comes in for the injured Juan Martin del Potro but last year's champion Grigor Dimitrov has not qualified and neither has British number one Kyle Edmund.

Nadal could be a doubt, however, after withdrawing from the Paris Masters through an abdominal injury.

Great Britain's Jamie Murray has qualified for the doubles with partner Bruno Soares.

Each player or team competes in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.

BBC coverage details

All times GMT and subject to changes.

Group stages

Sunday, 11 November

20:00-22:40, BBC Four

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Monday, 12 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Tuesday, 13 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Wednesday, 14 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

21:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live (20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra online only)

Thursday, 15 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Friday, 16 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Semi-finals

Saturday, 17 November

14:00-16:30, BBC Two

20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Final

Sunday, 18 November

18:00-21:00, BBC Two

18:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (online only)

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.