European Open: Kyle Edmund into semi-finals with walkover

Edmund is currently ranked 15th in the world

British number one and top seed Kyle Edmund reached the European Open semi-finals after quarter-final opponent Ilya Ivashka withdrew through injury.

Ivashka, the 24-year-old world number 97 from Belarus, pulled out before the match with a thigh problem.

Edmund now plays fourth seed Richard Gasquet of France, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (11-9).

The other semi will be between another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, and Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman.

Sixth seed Monfils saw off Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-5 6-4, while Schwartzman, runner-up for the past two years at this tournament, knocked out Gilles Simon 6-4 6-3.