European Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund seals maiden title

Edmund had lost his only other previous meeting with Monfils at Wimbledon

British number one Kyle Edmund sealed his maiden ATP title with a 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) win against Gael Monfils at the European Open in Antwerp.

Monfils, 32, the world number 38, broke in Edmund's first service game and took the opening set in 31 minutes.

Both men broke in the next but top seed Edmund, 23, world ranked 15, dominated the tie-break to force a deciding set.

The Briton then secured another tie-break to wrap up victory in two hours and 26 minutes.

It was only Edmund's second final, having lost 6-2 6-2 to Spain's Pablo Andujar at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh in April.

He was 3-0 down after barely seven minutes of play against Monfils but fought back impressively to take charge of the second set tie-break.

Edmund held off two break points at the start of the deciding set before sealing the title with his first match point.

"I've not been able to string together my matches to win tournaments," he said. "There's always been something to let me down. It's been one of my goals to be more consistent.

"Today I had to really dig deep and it's great I've been able to have this experience and come through. It gives you so much belief and confidence for the next time it happens."

Meanwhile, at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russian Karen Khachanov, world ranked 26, secured his third title with a 6-2 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the world number 49.

The third seed needed only 54 minutes to complete victory.

And at the Stockholm Open, 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number 16, became the first Greek player to win an ATP title, beating Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 21 minutes.