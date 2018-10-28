Roger Federer seals 99th tournament victory with ninth Swiss Indoors title

Federer first reached the Swiss Indoors final in 2000

Roger Federer sealed the Swiss Indoors title for the ninth time with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory over Marius Copil and is now one short of 100 tournament wins.

The 37-year-old world number three, who first won the Swiss title in 2006, was a break down in each set to Romanian Copil, seeking his first title.

But the Swiss beat the world number 93 in an hour and 34 minutes.

In Vienna, Kevin Anderson qualified for the ATP Finals in London with victory in the Erste Bank Open.

Second seed Anderson beat fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Anderson, 32, who has never previously finished in the end-of-year top 10, is the first singles player from South Africa to play in the Tour Finals since Wayne Ferreira in 1995.

He joins Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev at the eight-man event, to be held at The O2 from 11-18 November.

The two final places will be decided at the Paris Masters, where Federer will attempt to become the first man to reach a century of ATP tournament victories.

He will be the third seed in Paris and has a bye into round two, where he will face Croatia's world number six Marin Cilic.