Paris Masters: Nishikori eases through while Isner is made to work

Kei Nishikori is the only Japanese man to make the top five in the singles rankings - having reached fourth in 2015

Kei Nishikori had a straightforward 7-5 6-4 won over Adrian Mannarino in the last 32 at the Paris Masters.

The Japanese 10th seed, 28, did not face a single break point as he defeated the home crowd favourite in one hour and 27 minutes to progress.

Nishikori crucially broke the Frenchman at 5-5 in the first set and 3-3 in the second to set up the win.

He will meet seventh seed Kevin Anderson or Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round.

On Court One, John Isner beat Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-1).

Isner's powerful serving ensured he was not broken all match - hitting 33 aces - but wasted opportunities saw him struggle to break Kukushkin as the game wore on.

The American's serve only let him down at the second set tie-break, as the world number 54 forced a deciding set.

That went the distance too but this was a different story for Isner, who won early points against the Kazakh's serve to take the match.

Isner needs to reach the semi-finals in Paris to have any hope of moving up to ninth in the rankings, which would give him a chance of making the ATP Finals in London in November.

British number one Kyle Edmund withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday after a small amount of fluid was found behind his left knee.