Elite Trophy: Kontaveit beats defending champion Gorges

Anett Kontaveit has won one WTA title, the Ricoh Open in 2017

Anett Kontaveit has beaten defending champion Julia Gorges 6-2 4-6 6-4 at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China.

The Estonian, 22, broke the world number 14 three times to take the opening set.

Gorges, 29, fell heavily on the hard court during the sixth game of the second set, and needed ice to her right leg during the changeover.

The German fought back to win that set, but Kontaveit, 20th in the world, took the decider.

Kontaveit, seeded 10th in the 12 player tournament, has now played both of her group matches, having lost her opener on Tuesday to Belgium's Elise Mertens, who still has to play Gorges.

At the WTA Elite Trophy, 12 players are divided into four groups of three for round-robin matches. Each group winner progresses to the semi-finals.