Roger Federer: Can you name the 20 players to have beaten the Swiss in a final?

Roger Federer has kissed many trophies - but who are the players who have stopped him winning even more?

Roger Federer has won a remarkable 100 career singles titles.

Victory in Dubai on Sunday meant he became only the second man to achieve the feat - after American Jimmy Connors, 35 years ago.

But can you name the players who have prevented the Swiss from increasing his tally?

Twenty players have beaten Federer in the men's singles final of a tournament. How many can you name in four minutes?