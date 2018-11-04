Elite Trophy: Ashleigh Barty beats Wang Qiang for biggest singles career title

Ashleigh Barty has won two WTA titles this year and the women's doubles at the US Open

Australia's Ashleigh Barty claimed the biggest singles title of her career with victory in the WTA Elite Trophy final in Zuhai, China.

Barty, ranked 19th in the world, beat China's Wang Qiang 6-3 6-4 to claim her third WTA title.

She saved four of six break points and hit 22 winners to Wang's 15 as she closed out victory in 83 minutes.

"I'm looking forward to a bit of holiday and then getting ready for the Australian summer," Barty, 22, said.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set before 22nd-ranked Wang forced the match back on serve.

The Australian served out the set and, after saving a break point for 2-2, she broke Wang for a 4-3 lead before racing to victory.

It is Barty's second singles title of the year after she beat Britain's Johanna Konta at the Nottingham Open in June.

She also won the US Open women's doubles title with Coco Vandeweghe in September.