Andy Murray: Britain's former number one to play Open Sud de France in Montpellier

Andy Murray has not played since reaching the Shenzhen Open quarter-finals in September

Andy Murray will play at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier in February.

The ATP 250 event takes place between 3 and 10 February, one week after the Australian Open.

Britain's former world number one ended his 2018 season early in September, having only played 12 matches after returning from hip surgery in June.

He said he wanted to get "in the best shape possible for the beginning of the 2019 season" and "get back competing for the biggest tournaments".

Murray, 31, is expected to play at the Australian Open in January. and the Scot has already announced he will be playing in the Brisbane International earlier that month.