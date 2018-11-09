Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal: Match in Saudi Arabia off as Spaniard injured

Novak Djokovic (left) replaced Rafael Nadal at the top of the world rankings in October

A planned exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in Saudi Arabia has been called off because of the Spaniard's ankle injury.

The world's top two ranked players were due to meet in Jeddah on 22 December.

There had been calls for the match to be cancelled after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

The Saudis admit Khashoggi was killed in their consulate, and Turkish officials believe he was choked to death and his body dismembered.

World number one Djokovic said last month that he and Nadal would make a decision "soon" once they had more information about the situation.

The Serb told BBC Sport on Friday: "Nadal is injured, so the match is not happening this year."

Nadal pulled out of the ATP Tour finals in London after having surgery on his ankle last week.

Other sports events have taken place in Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi was killed, such as Brazil's football international against Argentina on 16 October.