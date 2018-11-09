ATP Finals: Who are the contenders?

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, the BBC Sport website & mobile app. Live text commentary available on selected matches.

Meet the eight players competing at the ATP Finals.

(Numbers indicate seedings)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

ATP finals: Novak Djokovic profile

World ranking: 1

2018 highlights: Winning Wimbledon and US Open titles, returning to world number one.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 10 (champion 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

What he says: "Returning to number one is extra special this year because of the journey I've been through in the last 15 months. It turned to out to be a perfect five months of the year, with two Grand Slam titles."

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

ATP finals: Alexander Zverev profile

World ranking: 5

2018 highlights: Winning Madrid Open for his third ATP Masters 1000 title, reaching maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 1 (group stage 2017)

Marin Cilic (Croatia)

ATP finals: Marin Cilic profile

World ranking: 7

2018 highlights: Reaching Australian Open final, achieving career-high rank of third, winning Queen's.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 3 (group stage 2014, 2015, 2017)

What he says: "It was an amazing run to the Australian Open final, one of the best moments of my career. I've had a tough time here in London, but there is not much that differentiates the players here. Hopefully this year it can change and I will do well.

John Isner (United States)

ATP finals: John Isner profile

World ranking: 10

2018 highlights: Reached first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon, won first Masters 1000 title in Miami.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: Debut

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

ATP finals: Roger Federer profile

World ranking: 3

2018 highlights: Winning 20th Grand Slam with Australian Open victory, returning to the top of the rankings.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 15 (champion 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011)

What he says: "I'm very happy how this season went, I won another Grand Slam and stayed pretty much injury free, but the tricky part is because I'm not playing as much as I used to in my prime, finding the rhythm as quick as I have to."

Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

ATP finals: Kevin Anderson profile

World ranking: 6

2018 highlights: Reaching Wimbledon final after epic semi-final win against Isner, climbing to career-high fifth in the world.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: Debut

What he says: "Reaching the tour finals for the first time was one of my primary goals this year. I feel I've been playing great tennis and if I keep going then can have a chance of a successful result."

Dominic Thiem (Austria)

ATP finals: Dominic Thiem profile

World ranking: 8

2018 highlights: Reaching first Grand Slam final at the French Open, also finishing runner-up in Madrid.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 2 (group stage 2016, 2017)

Kei Nishikori (Japan)

ATP finals: Kei Nishikori profile

World ranking: 9

2018 highlights: Reached US Open semi-finals, runner-up in Monte Carlo Masters.

Previous ATP Finals appearances: 3 semi-finals 2014, 2016)