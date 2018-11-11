ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares win doubles opener

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have won three titles together this year
ATP World Tour Finals
Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November
Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, the BBC Sport website & mobile app. Live text commentary on selected matches.

Britain's Jamie Murray made a winning start to the ATP Finals when he and Bruno Soares beat Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus in the doubles.

The Scot and his Brazilian partner needed a match tie-break to win their opening round-robin match 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 10-5 in London.

The pair have reached the semi-finals in the past two editions of the event.

The singles starts on Sunday with Kevin Anderson against Dominic Thiem before Roger Federer faces Kei Nishikori.

