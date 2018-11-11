ATP Finals: Roger Federer beaten by Kei Nishikori in opening group match

An out-of-sorts Roger Federer lost to Kei Nishikori for only the third time in 10 meetings

ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, the BBC Sport website & mobile app. Live text commentary available on selected matches.

Roger Federer paid for his errors as he lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori in his opening group match at the ATP Finals.

The Swiss, chasing a 100th career title at the season-ending event, lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to the world number nine.

The normally unflappable Federer showed uncharacteristic frustration, while a calm Nishikori sealed victory when the Swiss hit a wild forehand.

World number one Novak Djokovic opens his campaign against John Isner at the O2 Arena in London on Monday.

Federer hit 34 unforced errors - and was given a warning by the umpire for swiping a ball into the stands in the first set - in a performance that he will be keen to forget.

He will be back in action on Tuesday when he faces Dominic Thiem, who lost to Kevin Anderson earlier on Sunday.

It is the fourth time Federer has lost his opening match at the event, but he can take some comfort from the fact that in 2007 he still went on to win the title.

More to follow.