ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares reach semi-finals in doubles

Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares have won two Grand Slams titles together

ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, the BBC Sport website & mobile app. Live text commentary available on selected matches.

Britain's Jamie Murray reached the doubles semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London for a third successive year.

The Scot and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares beat Colombia's Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-3.

Breaks in the 10th game of the first set and fourth game of the second proved decisive as the fourth seeds sealed victory in one hour 13 minutes.

Murray served out the match, sealing victory when Cabal sent a forehand into the net.

The pair had also won a tight opening match against Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus on Sunday, meaning they make sure of progressing with a match to spare.

Group Llodra Santoro W-L Sets Games Murray/Soares 2-0 4-1 24-19 Klaasen/Venus 1-1 3-2 26-24 Cabal/Farah 1-1 2-2 19-19 Mektic/Peya 0-2 0-4 19-26

Analysis

Mike Dickson of the Mail on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

It was a really excellent performance. They weathered that storm in the first set when the Colombians came back at them and won it at the end. It was then plain sailing in the second set.

You have to think, is this going to be their year? You could not have asked for more than that in this game.