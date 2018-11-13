ATP Finals: Could the permutations be any more complicated?

All four players in Group Lleyton Hewitt can still mathematically qualify for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London

Does your brain hurt trying to work out the permutations for the ATP Finals?

Roger Federer beat Dominic Thiem on Tuesday to keep alive his hopes of making it through to the semi-finals at the 02 Arena in London.

But whether or not he will qualify is horribly complicated.

You can't say he is through if he beats Kevin Anderson in his final group match on Thursday, because there are several different scenarios that can happen.

Thiem faces Kei Nishikori in the other Group Lleyton Hewitt match on Thursday and either of those could progress.

Federer could win in straight sets and still not make it through. He could lose in straight sets and qualify. So how does that work?

So, is there an easy way to understand it?

In short, no.

Here's our attempt at a 'simple' breakdown of how the top two are decided in each of the two four-player groups:

Greatest number of wins

If two players are tied: Head-to-head results

If three players are tied: 1) Highest percentage of sets won; 2) Highest percentage of games won; 3) Players' ATP Rankings coming into the tournament

So with that in mind, Federer will go through if any of these situations happen:

He wins in two sets and Thiem beats Kei Nishikori in two. He wins in two sets and Thiem wins in three. He wins in two sets and Nishikori beats Thiem in two sets. Highest % of games won will then be the decider. He wins in two sets and Nishikori wins in three. He wins in three sets and Thiem wins in two. He wins in three sets and Thiem wins in three.

This is how the group currently stands:

Group Lleyton Hewitt P W-L Sets Games Kevin Anderson 2 2-0 4-0 25-10 Kei Nishikori 2 1-1 2-2 14-21 Roger Federer 2 1-1 2-2 21-18 Dominic Thiem 2 0-2 0-4 14-25

If you're still not sure what's going on, the best thing to do is to follow our guide on the group standings, results and fixtures and just trust us when we say Federer is through or not.