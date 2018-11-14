Christopher Diaz-Figueroa: Guatemalan banned for match-fixing
- From the section Tennis
Guatemala's Christopher Diaz-Figueroa has been banned from tennis for two years - with a further 12 months suspended - for match-fixing.
The world number 723 was found guilty of "contriving the outcome of a match" at an International Tennis Federation event in Prague in November 2017.
The 28-year-old was also guilty of failing to report the approach.
He also had an extra year's ban and a $5,000 fine suspended for three years by the Tennis Integrity Unit.