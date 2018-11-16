ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev beats John Isner to set up Roger Federer semi-final

Alexander Zverev has won five of his six meetings against John Isner

Germany's Alexander Zverev sealed his place in the ATP Finals semi-finals with a straight-set win which knocked his American opponent John Isner out of the season-ending event.

Both men dominated their service games, but Zverev nicked the first-set tie-break before breaking at the end of the second to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in London.

Third seed Zverev will play Roger Federer in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Zverev's win means Novak Djokovic is through as group winner.

The Serbian world number one, who meets Marin Cilic in his final match on Friday, will play South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the last four later on Saturday.

With the 'big four' of Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray all now into their thirties, Zverev has long been identified as the young player most likely to fill the void when they eventually retire.

The 21-year-old German is yet to make a meaningful impact in the Grand Slams but, after adding eight-time major champion Ivan Lendl to his team, has reached the last four at the O2 for the first time.

Now, with Federer and possibly Djokovic standing in his way, back-to-back victories over the weekend would announce his arrival to a wider audience.

After showing mental resilience to edge past Cilic in his opening match, Zverev knew any victory against Isner would guarantee his place in the last four, despite being outclassed by Djokovic in his second.

As with the Cilic match, he delivered on the big points against the American to win a match where there was little between the two players.

