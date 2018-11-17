ATP Finals: Roger Federer beaten by Alexander Zverev in semi-finals

From the section

Alexander Zverev reached speeds of more than 140mph with his serve

Roger Federer must wait until 2019 for another chance to reach 100 career titles after semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals.

Zverev, 21, tipped by many as a future Grand Slam champion, triumphed 7-5 7-6 (7-5) at London's O2 Arena.

The German claimed victory in the tie-break with a wonderful backhand winner.

He will face Novak Djokovic or Kevin Anderson, who play later on Saturday (20:00 GMT) in a re-run of this year's Wimbledon final.

