Justin Gimelstob charged with assault in Los Angeles

Two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion Justin Gimelstob has been charged by police in Los Angeles following an alleged assault.

Gimelstob, 41, partnered Venus Williams to win the Australian and French Opens in 1998 and twice reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

He surrendered to police following the incident on 31 October and has now been charged with felony battery.

He was released on $50,000 (£39,000) bail.

He is due in court in LA on 12 December.

Since retiring from playing, Gimelstob has worked as a coach and TV commentator and is also a player representative on the ATP Board.

A spokesman for the ATP said: "We are aware of the situation regarding Justin Gimelstob and understand that this is an ongoing police matter. It would therefore not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time."

A spokesman for the Tennis Channel said: "Justin asked Tennis Channel for a leave of absence while he works through this issue.

"As he is a long-time, valued member of our network family, we of course granted it to him. We believe that in today's climate, perhaps more than ever, it's important to recognise due process and the fact that there are multiple sides to every story. We don't want to rush to immediate judgment, and will follow this closely as more detail comes to light."

Gimelstob coached American world number 10 John Isner, but quit in 2016 citing "challenging times in my personal life".