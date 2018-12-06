Amelie Mauresmo withdraws as France Davis Cup captain to coach Lucas Pouille

Amelie Mauresmo was previously France's Fed Cup captain

Amelie Mauresmo has decided against taking over as captain of France's Davis Cup team to instead coach compatriot Lucas Pouille.

The 39-year-old, who would have been France's first female Davis Cup captain, had been appointed in June to replace Yannick Noah next year.

Mauresmo coached Andy Murray for two years and subsequently guided France's women to the Fed Cup final in 2016.

Frenchman Pouille is currently ranked 32nd in the world.

The 24-year-old had reached number 10 in the world in March.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Mauresmo was the first woman to coach a leading male player when appointed by Britain's Murray in 2014.

Noah led France to three Davis Cup victories during three spells as captain, with his latest tenure ending in November following defeat by Croatia in the final.

Pouille secured the third of those victories by beating Belgium's Steve Darcis in the deciding singles match in 2017.