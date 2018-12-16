Maiai Lumsden wins women's single title at National Championships
Maia Lumsden beat Natasha Fourouclas 6-2, 6-0 in Sunday's women's single final at the Scottish National Championships.
Glasgow-born Lumsden, 20, followed up her impressive semi-final win over Lucia Rizza to earn the new title of Tennis Scotland Open Tour Master.
"It's a great feeling to be national champion, that's a big honour," said Lumsden.
In the men's final, France's Nicola Rosenzweig beat top seed James Mackinlay 6-2, 6-1.
Mackinlay at least enjoyed some revenge when paired with Patrick Young to overcome Rosenzweig and Euan McGinn in the men's doubles final, edging a tight contest 6-4, 7-5.
Rizza and Rosie Sterk defeated Eilidh Mclaughlin and Zoe Moffat 6-3, 6-3 in the women's doubles final.